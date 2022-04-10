Organise dog-catching drives in nights too, say Lucknowites
Residents of various colonies of the state capital have requested the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to organise dog-catching drives during nights, too, when canines come out in the open in large numbers.
There are several areas in the city where residents are afraid of stepping out of their houses in the night due to dogs.
On April 6, stray dogs had attacked Jannat, 8, and her brother Raza, 5, in Thakurganj area when they were playing outside their house. Neighbours rushed them to KGMU where doctors declared Raza brought dead while seriously injured Jannat is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre.
On Saturday, two kids were bitten by dogs in Tirgawan Rahimabad . four-year-old Tanzeem and 12-year-old Suraj were bitten by stray dogs. They were treated in CHC, Mahlihabad.
Residents of areas like Gomti Nagar, Aliganj, Alambagh, Chowk and Aminabad have been facing the dog menace for a long time now.
Anil Kumar, a resident of Gomti Nagar Extension, said: “Dogs have been a problem for the last few years. My mother was bitten by a dog a few days ago. When I come back from work at night, often strays bark at me or start chasing me. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have done nothing. Perhaps they are waiting for someone to die here, too.”
AP Mishra, another of resident of Gomti Nagar, said: “Why can’t LMC launch a dog-catching drive for sterilisation during the nights as most dogs hide in the day.”
Dr Arvind Rao, director animal welfare, LMC, said: “We get at least 5 to 10 calls daily. Cases of dog bites, dogs chasing people and canine over-population come to us frequently. The LMC acts on each case. We don’t organise dog-catching drives during nights because it’s breeding time for dogs and they can get violent if caught during the night.”
Dr Rao said, “Most residents want troublesome dogs out of their colony, but that’s not possible. Animal Welfare Board of India rules clearly say that the area of street dogs cannot be changed. If at all they are picked up by LMC for sterlisation, they have to be left back in the same area.”
He said that sterilized dogs have been found to live longer lives. “Neutering (sterilization) of dogs eradicates stress and discomfort among dogs. Neutering makes dogs less aggressive, prevents testicular cancer and reduces the risk of prostate cancer,” he said.
-
Savitribai Phule’s photo now on varsity website
PUNE Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University, on Saturday, pointed out that though Pune university changed its name in 2014, the official website did not have a picture of Savitribai, after whom the university was renamed. The university officials, immediately took cognizance of the students demand and made the necessary changes.
-
SP MP Barq creates stir with remark on party working
MEERUT Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq triggered another controversy on Saturday by saying that Barq was not satisfied with working of his party as it was not working for Muslims. A video of the statement went viral in social media in which he was showing his dissatisfaction with working of his own party. He said that ' the entire party was not working for Muslims'.
-
Ayodhya glows in Ram Navmi fervour
Several lakh devotees turned up in Ayodhya on Sunday to celebrate Ram Navmi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath did virtual darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi from Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, where he performed Ram Navmi puja. Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, performed special puja with vedic rituals. At the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, 'jalabhishek'of Ram Lalla was done with milk and honey (charnamrit).
-
Water scarcity hits Pune early this year
PUNE At a time when the city is facing soaring mercury levels, it is also reeling under water scarcity with most societies in the merged areas of Pune Municipal Corporation already feeling the pressure of paying extra for water tankers. “Virtually every society in Baner-Pashan Balewadi is dependent completely or partially on buying water tankers,” said member of the Baner-Pashan Link road welfare trust, Ravindra Sinha.
-
Homeopathy OPD to start at rural hospitals in state
PUNE The state government will soon start Outdoor Patient Department services for homeopathy medicine in state-run rural government hospitals. At present, government posts are available for doctors of various disciplines like MBBS,, Ayurveda Practitioners. At present Ayurveda along with Allopathy is also available in government hospitals. Therefore, there are job opportunities for post-graduate and AYUSH doctors including MBBS. However, as there is no cure for homeopathy, there are no opportunities for these doctors.
