OTS scheme raises 480 cr revenue for MVVNL

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 07, 2025 09:44 PM IST

6,51,787 electricity consumers registered for the OTS scheme under MVVNL, generating ₹480.95 crore in revenue. Scheme ends January 31, 2025.

A total of 6,51,787 electricity consumers registered for the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme under Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd (MVVNL) till January 6, 2025.

The highest number of registrations has been reported from Amausi area under LESA with 10,547 consumers.
The highest number of registrations has been reported from Amausi area under LESA with 10,547 consumers. (For Representation)

“The scheme has generated revenue of 480.95 crore,” said managing director, MVVNL, Bhawani Singh Khangarot. The highest number of registrations has been reported from Amausi area under the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) with 10,547 consumers having outstanding dues between 5,000 and 25,000.

Additionally, 3,247 consumers with dues between 25,000 and 5 lakh have registered with Malihabad section under the same area leading in the number of registrations (840 consumers).

Furthermore, 3 consumers with dues over 5 lakh have signed up for the OTS to clear their arrears. Among all regions of the Madhyanchal power distribution company, Ayodhya, has seen the highest registration with 1,70,834 consumers.

They include 60 consumers with dues exceeding 5 lakh, 29,363 consumers with dues between 25,000 and 5 lakh and 72,712 consumers with dues between 5,000 and 25,000.

The number of registrations in Sitapur area was 1,31,896 and 99,973 in Rae Bareli region. The scheme aims to help consumers clear their outstanding bills through one-time settlement, offering them significant financial relief and will last till January 31.

