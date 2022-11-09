‘Our admission genuine’: Fate of many students in UP’s Ayush colleges hangs in balance

LUCKNOW Two days after state government recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged Ayush admission scam, several students, who were served notices, reached the Ayurved directorate on Wednesday and claimed that their admissions were genuine and they be allowed to continue with classes.

“The notice sent to me stated that my admission is doubtful as details such as my name, date of birth and application number are not showing on the NEET result website. But when I checked the website, all the details were intact,” said one of the students who reached the Ayurveda directorate from Mahavir Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital in Meerut.

A total of 891 students in different Ayush colleges had been suspended by the state government for admission anomalies. About 400 had been issued notices to submit documents related to their NEET-2021 result, counselling and admission.

“College authorities have asked us to submit our documents with the directorate. I have also brought a video recording of the details showing up on the website,” said Akhil, another Ayurveda student.

“During cross-checking of documents, the NEET website says invalid application number/date of birth against your name. This makes your admission via NEET doubtful, hence you need to submit the related documents within seven days, else legal action will be initiated,” stated a common letter (with individual names) to all such students whose admission is under doubt.

The main concern among students is they will remain suspended till the inquiry is complete and they are formally declared bona fide students. “If the inquiry takes weeks or months, we might have to miss one semester. Our session could be delayed thereby delaying our degree,” said another student who reached out to authorities with his reply against the notice.

Two senior officials were suspended and two others were also facing departmental inquiry, as decided by the state government. “There was no authorised official to receive our replies and we were told by the office staff to come again next day,” lamented a student.

In the FIR lodged on November 4 by director (Ayurveda) Prof SN Singh, it was stated that since the department did not have its own IT cell, Uptron

Powertronics, a government-recognised technical company, was handed over the work of conducting counselling and later V3 Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd was made the vendor company for the job, by the firm that took up the work initially.