Ovarian cancer CME: Women with family history of cancer cautioned

After breast and cervix cancer, the occurrence of ovarian cancer is the most in India. However, in terms of mortality, ovarian cancer claims more lives than other two in the country, said experts at the CME on ovarian cancer.

The CME was organised by hospital based cancer registry section and radiotherapy department at the King George’s Medical University on Thursday.

“The Globocan report 2020 says 3,13,959 new cases of ovarian cancer were reported in 2020 and among them 54.4% were in the Asian population. In stage three or four fatality is almost over 95%,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, senior faculty member, department of radiotherapy, KGMU.

“Ovarian cancer symptoms show up very late and most patients come with abdominal distension, vomiting or belching. This disease has no vaccine available as yet,” said Dr Singh.

He said that women who have a family history of cancer can get themselves screened via CA 125 and ultrasound. Also, in case of a nulliparity, women should get themselves tested.

Speaking on the prevalence of cancers, Prof Amita Pandey of gynecology department at the KGMU said many women mistake the initial symptoms of uterine and ovarian cancer for gas, acidity, or abdominal discomfort.

