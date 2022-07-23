Over 100 govt schools in Lucknow district running sans power connections

As many as 103 government schools in Lucknow district do not have power connections. This shocking fact was revealed during a review of the performance of the Basic Education Department by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob here on Thursday.

It was also found that in total there are 2,339 schools in Lucknow division which are functioning without electricity.

The divisional commissioner has directed the officials of the Basic Education Department to immediately apply for power connections on the ‘Jhatpat Portal’. Irked over the issue, she said the officials were not concerned about the students and teachers.

She also inquired about the facilities for students and teachers available at the schools and the amenities for the specially-abled students. She further directed the schools to make ramps, install railings and provide other facilities for the special kids.

The officials said that the highest number of 760 schools without power connections were in Sitapur district. The commissioner directed the officials of the Basic Education department to install RO machines for potable water for students in every school and make provision for separate toilets for boys, girls and differently-abled students, along with hand washing units.

She also directed the staff to fix floor tiles in the classrooms. Apart from this, she directed for better upkeep of the kitchen. The officials were directed to paint schools with soothing colours.

Meanwhile, MD Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited BS Khangaraut said, “It’s the duty of engineers to provide power connections to anyone who applies for it on Jhatpat portal. MVVNL will help anyone who applies for connections, especially the schools.”