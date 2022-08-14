Over 1L to sing national anthem at RamgarhTal in Gkp on I-Day

Lucknow: Over one lakh people will assemble at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur on Independence Day to sing the national anthem.

Vice chairman, Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), Prem Ranjan Singh said the citizens had been invited to sing the national anthem on the bank of Ramgarh Tal to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The people were urged to carry the national flag while assembling near the Ramgarh Tal, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People’s representatives, students and teachers of all the educational institutions have been invited to participate in the event.

The GDA will distribute 50,000 national flags on the occasion. The national anthem will be sung at 6 pm on Monday. The Air Force band will play patriotic songs. The Ramgarh Tal and Digvijay Nath Park have been decorated with colourful lights.

Meanwhile, national flag was hoisted on the premises of Gorakhnath temple on Sunday under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Secretary of Gorakhnath Temple Trust, Dwarka Tiwari said the national flag had been hoisted at all the educational institutions, hospitals and buildings located on the temple premises.