Over 2K checked, 411 challaned in crackdown on public drinking in Lucknow

In a late-evening crackdown on Monday, Lucknow police checked over 2,300 people across the city and issued challans to 411 individuals found consuming alcohol in public places, officials said on Tuesday.

Drive against public drinking underway in Lucknow late Monday evening. (HT PHOTO)

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“The special drive was carried out between 8 pm and 10 pm on April 13, with teams led by deputy commissioners of police, along with ACPs and SHOs, conducting simultaneous checks across all five zones of the city,” said Lucknow CP Amrendra K Sengar.

According to police data, a total of 106 locations including roadsides, parks, markets, bus stands and busy intersections were covered during the campaign. In all, 2,339 individuals were checked, and 411 were booked under relevant legal provisions for drinking in public and causing nuisance.

Joint Commissioner of Police (L&O) Babloo Kumar said the action was taken following complaints from residents about people consuming alcohol in open areas, which led to harassment of passersby—especially women—and disturbances to public order.

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{{^usCountry}} Prominent areas covered during the drive included Gopalpurwa, Paper Mill Road, Ring Road, Rajendra Nagar, Engineering Chauraha, Husadiya, and several other crowded localities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prominent areas covered during the drive included Gopalpurwa, Paper Mill Road, Ring Road, Rajendra Nagar, Engineering Chauraha, Husadiya, and several other crowded localities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pic cap: Police also advised liquor shop owners to ensure that crowds do not gather outside their outlets, causing inconvenience to the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pic cap: Police also advised liquor shop owners to ensure that crowds do not gather outside their outlets, causing inconvenience to the public. {{/usCountry}}

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