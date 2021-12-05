Over 35% of Uttar Pradesh’s population fully vaxed: Health department

Almost 77 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s eligible population has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, and almost 35 per cent has been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s health department.

In all 16,72,35,864 doses have been administered in the state including 11,42,81,008 first dose and 5,29,54,856 second dose, the data stated.

The state government’s spokesperson on Saturday said statewide ‘cluster approach’ and door-to-door visits have resulted in a significant hike in the second dose coverage across Uttar Pradesh. While more than 77 per cent of the adult population has received at least the first dose of the Covid vaccine and over 35 per cent have received both doses.

“Vaccine gives protection against the virus hence all eligible people should get both their doses when due. The new variant of Covid has been reported at some places in the country and we need to adhere to Covid protocol which is the same for any variant of Covid. We can remain safe from the new variant with the same preventive measures,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary of medical health at a press conference.

The teams are going from village to village in Uttar Pradesh and giving call slips (containing information of place and date of vaccination) to the people. Before the arrival of the vaccination team in the cluster, the cluster mobilization teams are clearing out the misconceptions related to the Covid-19 vaccine among the people and motivating them to get vaccinated.