Over 7 lakh LPG consumers in Lucknow face August 15 deadline for e-KYC

LUCKNOW Around 7 lakh domestic LPG consumers in Lucknow are yet to complete their mandatory e-KYC, raising the possibility that they may have to pay commercial LPG prices for domestic cylinders, if they fail to meet the August 15 deadline set by Indian Oil.

The financial implications could be significant. A 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder currently costs ₹957, translating to about ₹67.29 per kg of LPG. In contrast, a 19-kg commercial cylinder is priced at ₹2,950, or ₹155.26 per kg. Consumers who fail to complete e-KYC could effectively end up paying ₹87.97 more per kg, substantially increasing their cooking fuel expenses. (Pic for representation)

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According to official figures, Lucknow has 15 lakh domestic LPG consumers, but only 7,81,950 have completed the e-KYC process so far. This leaves nearly 7 lakh consumers who must update their details within the stipulated period.

The financial implications could be significant. A 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder currently costs ₹957, translating to about ₹67.29 per kg of LPG. In contrast, a 19-kg commercial cylinder is priced at ₹2,950, or ₹155.26 per kg. Consumers who fail to complete e-KYC could effectively end up paying ₹87.97 more per kg, substantially increasing their cooking fuel expenses.

Indian Oil has directed all LPG distributorships to achieve 100% e-KYC compliance by August 15. Gas agencies across the city have intensified their outreach campaigns and are organising special e-KYC camps to speed up the verification process.

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{{^usCountry}} UP LPG Distributors’ Association president Jagdish Raj said consumers can visit their respective gas agencies to complete e-KYC. “Special camps are also being organised to facilitate the process and ensure that no eligible consumer is inconvenienced,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP LPG Distributors’ Association president Jagdish Raj said consumers can visit their respective gas agencies to complete e-KYC. “Special camps are also being organised to facilitate the process and ensure that no eligible consumer is inconvenienced,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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State head and executive director, IOC, Sanjay Bhandari, said the government has made e-KYC mandatory for LPG consumers, similar to the verification process adopted for ration card holders. Although the exercise began last year, its progress has remained slow.

Consumers can also complete the verification process from home using the mobile app of their LPG company. Indane customers can use the Indane One app, Bharatgas consumers the Hello BPCL app and HP Gas users the HP Pay app. After logging in with the registered mobile number, consumers need to select the e-KYC option, enter their 12-digit Aadhaar number and complete face authentication through the Aadhaar face RD application. Once verified, a confirmation message is displayed on the screen and sent via SMS.

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Officials said the verification drive gained momentum earlier this year when concerns over LPG supplies prompted agencies to insist on e-KYC while delivering cylinders. With the deadline now just a few days away, oil companies are urging the remaining consumers in Lucknow to complete the process to avoid any disruption or additional financial burden.