Over 70,000 Balvatikas in UP bring playful learning, brighter start for children

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up nursery schools called Balvatikas under the New Education Policy 2020, creating a strong foundation for children’s early education. With more than 70,000 primary and composite schools now equipped with these facilities, officials said the initiative is fostering the mental, physical and social development of children aged between three and six years. Designed for children between 3 and 6 years, Balvatikas prepare children for Class 1 (Sourced)

The Balvatikas provide a playful learning environment that encourages creativity, confidence and social skills. Visible improvements are being noticed in school readiness, interest in learning and quality of early education, ensuring children are mentally and socially prepared before entering Class 1, a spokesperson said on Monday.

State basic education minister Sandeep Singh said Balvatikas are now providing structured pre-primary education similar to nursery, LKG and UKG in government schools. “This initiative is increasing children’s interest in learning and confidence. It has become a symbol of their bright future and the new standard of primary education in UP,” he added.

Trained Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) educators have been appointed in every Balvatika, according to the government.

On Independence Day, 5,118 Balvatikas were inaugurated across the state. The events saw children take part in cultural activities including songs, dance, drama and painting. Parents and local representatives termed the initiative a welcome step, with officials noting it has also promoted community participation in education, the press release stated.

The Balvatikas have been equipped with child-friendly furniture, colourful classrooms, outdoor play material, learning corners and activity-based wonder boxes. Exercise books, stationery and teaching materials have also been provided to aid the learning process.