Over 700 trees illegally felled at NSI; director, others booked

KANPUR An FIR has been registered against five persons, including the director of the National Sugar Institute (NSI), for the alleged illegal felling and uprooting of over 723 trees within the institute campus, officials said.

The complaint was registered under relevant sections of the Forest Conservation Act. (Pic for representation)

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It was alleged that large-scale tree felling was carried out without mandatory permission near gate no. 5 of the institute campus and the wood was then sold to a private merchant in Anwarganj. Ashutosh Kumar, Kalyanpur assistant commissioner of police, confirmed registration of the FIR and said the matter was under investigation.

The complaint was registered under relevant sections of the Forest Conservation Act. Lodged by regional forest officer Rakesh Kumar Pandey, it names NSI director Seema Paroha, private security commander Uday Pratap Singh Rathore, estate officer Vinay Kumar, farm manager Ashok Kumar and M/s Tiwari Wood Merchant of Anwarganj, besides some unidentified persons, they said. Paroha did not respond to calls and messages when contacted.

According to the forest department, the felling was carried out under the guise of hostel construction and campus cleaning. The trees removed included 250 prosopis, 128 kanji, 119 neem, 67 kaner, 44 cassia, 30 sheesham, 27 eucalyptus and 21 jungle jalebi — all green and fully grown. By the time forest teams reached the spot, a large quantity of the timber had already been sold and removed.

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{{^usCountry}} The case came to light after a complaint from Ajit Kumar and Arvind Kumar, office bearers of the NSI employees’ union. A forest department team that visited the campus on May 27 reportedly returned without inspecting after security personnel informed them that entry could not be granted without the director’s approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case came to light after a complaint from Ajit Kumar and Arvind Kumar, office bearers of the NSI employees’ union. A forest department team that visited the campus on May 27 reportedly returned without inspecting after security personnel informed them that entry could not be granted without the director’s approval. {{/usCountry}}

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A second attempt on May 29 met the same fate. Staff told the forest officials that a team from the ministry was visiting and that the director and her colleagues were too busy to receive them. The team was again sent away from the gate.

Forest officials later inspected the site on June 2 and allegedly found evidence indicating that the trees had been cut over several months and that the timber was removed during the night.

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The forest department has also suspended forest guard Ram Babu Dohare for negligence. Officials said it was his responsibility to monitor the area and report any unauthorised felling. His failure to do so led to disciplinary action.

ACP Ashutosh Kumar said: “The complaint has been filed by the district forest officer. Our team will examine CCTV footage to determine how many trolley loads of wood were taken out of the campus. Investigation is underway.”

Under the law, if charges are proven, the director and other accused face up to one year in prison and a fine, said senior lawyer Gaurav Dixit. A central team had earlier conducted an inquiry into the matter, and Tuesday’s spot inspection by the state forest department confirmed the violations.

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