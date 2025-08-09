Over 8,000 transport permits cancelled in major road safety drive

: The State Transport Authority (STA) has cancelled 8,322 transport permits in a major drive to improve road safety and enforce transport laws. The permits were cancelled due to expired documents, vehicles crossing age limits, and other legal violations, said transport commissioner BN Singh on Wednesday. Strict fitness checks for school vehicles will also continue to ensure the safety of children. (For representation only)

In three serious road accidents where four to five people died in each case, the permits of the vehicles involved were cancelled. The STA also put a one-year ban on issuing new permits for those vehicles. “This shows our strict zero-tolerance approach,” Singh said.

Along with this, 738 permits were suspended for 45 days, and 1,200 show-cause notices were sent to vehicle owners who were using long-expired permits. These steps are meant to improve public transport by ensuring only safe and legal vehicles are allowed on the roads.

The commissioner also announced new rules to reduce pollution. From November 1 2025, all light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles entering the NCR (National Capital Region) must run on BS-VI CNG, LNG, or be electric. The same rule will apply to buses from November 1, 2026.

To stop overspeeding and driver fatigue, the NIC will soon launch an online system to record daily logs of drivers and their routes, under rule 103.

Singh said, “Road safety, passenger comfort, and protecting the environment are top priorities. Everyone must follow the rules.”