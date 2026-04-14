Overhaul or limited expansion? BJP weighs options for UP cabinet

LUCKNOW With an eye on the 2027 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has intensified deliberations over a crucial cabinet rejig in Uttar Pradesh. Following a flurry of closed-door meetings led by national general secretary Vinod Tawde in Lucknow, the party is currently weighing two divergent strategies: a sweeping overhaul or a limited, caste-calibrated expansion.

“A move of this scale close to elections could create avoidable issues,” said a senior BJP leader (Pic for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to insiders, one view within the party favours a large-scale reshuffle, with 20–25 ministers possibly being asked to step down to make way for new faces. The proposal, aimed at giving a fresh push to the government, has, however, triggered internal caution.

“A move of this scale close to elections could create avoidable issues,” said a senior BJP leader who was part of the consultations, indicating concerns over potential political fallout.

The second approach pitches a calibrated expansion filling the six vacant berths in the 60-member council of ministers while maintaining caste and regional balance. In this scenario, representation from key social groups, including Kurmi (Awadh region), Pasi, Pal, Jat and Brahmin communities, is under consideration. There is also a push to improve western UP’s representation in ‘Team Yogi’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The churn gathered pace after Tawde met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, a day after holding a series of closed-door meetings with state leaders in Lucknow. He also met senior leaders including Dinesh Sharma before returning to New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The churn gathered pace after Tawde met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, a day after holding a series of closed-door meetings with state leaders in Lucknow. He also met senior leaders including Dinesh Sharma before returning to New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Tawde held a meeting with BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal having one-on-one meetings with several top ministers and leaders including both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and Surya Pratap Shahi and former BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary. In the evening, Pankaj Chaudhary flew to Delhi to have a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Tawde held a meeting with BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal having one-on-one meetings with several top ministers and leaders including both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and Surya Pratap Shahi and former BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary. In the evening, Pankaj Chaudhary flew to Delhi to have a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Insiders said Tawde sought feedback on cabinet expansion, organisational changes and appointments to corporations and commissions and briefed chief minister Yogi Adityanath of the feedback during their one-on-one meeting on Monday at the latters’ official 5 Kalidas Marg residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Insiders said Tawde sought feedback on cabinet expansion, organisational changes and appointments to corporations and commissions and briefed chief minister Yogi Adityanath of the feedback during their one-on-one meeting on Monday at the latters’ official 5 Kalidas Marg residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his interaction with the state party leadership, Tawde also tried to gauge caste scenarios in the state in view of assembly polls. Tawde’s dossier on the political scenario in the state is expected to help the party’s central leadership make further decisions related to UP where assembly polls are due early next year. According to senior BJP leaders, he sought the CM’s opinion on probable new faces for induction into the state cabinet.

“He (Vinod Tawde) will present his report to the party’s central leadership. Based on this, we are expecting an expansion of the state cabinet and changes in the party’s state organisation,” said a BJP leader.

According to party insiders, consensus has been reached on the nomination of BJP office-bearers to UP boards and corporations. “Emphasis will be laid on balancing caste and regional equations in the organisation before making any changes,” said a party leader.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indications are that any final call on a reshuffle or expansion will be taken after elections in West Bengal conclude. “My assessment is that cabinet reshuffle will take place only after the counting of votes for West Bengal is over,” another BJP leader, part of the discussions, said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Brajendra K Parashar ...Read More Brajendra K Parashar is a Special Correspondent presently looking after agriculture, energy, transport, panchayati raj, commercial tax, Rashtriya Lok Dal, state election commission, IAS/PCS Associations, Vidhan Parishad among other beats. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON