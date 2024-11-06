Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Overloaded autorickshaw swerves to save motorcyclist, gets hit by truck; 11 dead

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2024 05:31 PM IST

A senior police officer said the autorickshaw, which was carrying about 15 people, flipped before the truck hit the vehicle.

LUCKNOW: Eleven people including six women and three children died when an overloaded autorickshaw trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist was hit by a speeding truck in Hardoi district on Wednesday, police said.

The overloaded autorickshaw toppled over when the driver swerved sharply to avoid hitting the motorcycle, but a truck hit it from the opposite side
The overloaded autorickshaw toppled over when the driver swerved sharply to avoid hitting the motorcycle, but a truck hit it from the opposite side

A senior police officer said the autorickshaw, which was carrying about 15 people, flipped before the truck hit the vehicle. The four surviving passengers of the autorickshaw have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Hardoi superintendent of police (SP) Neeraj Jadaun said the incident took place near Roshanpur village on the Bilgram-Madhoganj road at about 12.30pm.

The overloaded autorickshaw toppled over when the driver swerved sharply to avoid hitting the motorcycle, but a truck hit it from the opposite side.

Jadaun said the impact of the collision was so huge that the autorickshaw’s roof was completely wrecked and its occupants were thrown out on the road.

Seven people including five women and a child died on the spot. Three others died during treatment at a government hospital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials concerned to carry out the rescue operation and provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

A second police officer said six of the 10 people who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Madhuri Devi (40), Sunita Devi (35), Sunita’s daughter Aashi (8), Neelam Devi (60), Radha Devi (40) and Satyam Kushwaha (28). Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the remaining five deceased.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //