Owner of missing desi pet dog announces 10,000 reward

At a time when the craze to own exotic dogs is rising, despite many of such breeds not being best suited to survive in Indian conditions, owners of two desi dogs have put up posters (physical and also on social media platforms) of their missing friends.

Not only that, but the two pet owners in Prayagraj district have also announced rewards to any person who reunites them with their beloved four-legged friends.

Suyukti Seth, from Civil Lines on Nawab Yusuf Road, said she would pay ₹10,000 if she was reunited with her Momo, who went missing on December 25 morning. She later learnt that Momo was chased by some local stray dogs in the area, after which he disappeared. “Momo must have gone too far and lost his way back home,” she added.

Saumya from Govindpur last saw her dog, Firoz, on December 21. In the missing poster for Firoz, she mentioned that the dog has fits, and declared a sum of ₹5,000 to be paid to the person who gets her dog back to her.

