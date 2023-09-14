Oxygen cylinder explodes: one killed, another injured

One person died and another was grievously injured when an oxygen cylinder exploded outside a private hospital in Balaganj area of Thakurganj, Lucknow, on Thursday.

The exploded cylinder landed on the roof of a parked vehicle, damaging the car. (HT Photo)

The intensity of the explosion was such that dismembered body parts got strewn on the street, creating panic in the area.

“While one Arif, 25, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital, Shobhit, 24 is still under treatment and is said to be critical,” said Rahul Raj, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), west.

“The oxygen cylinder exploded when it was being transported to the hospital by Arif and Shobhit. A car parked nearby was also damaged after the cylinder hit the car on its roof,” said the DCP, adding that the two were immediately taken to the trauma centre (KGMU) where Arif died during treatment.

“We are waiting for any complaint to be filed by the aggrieved side after which an FIR would be lodged,” said Chiranjeev Nath Singh, ADCP (West). He said that the two were from Lucknow and were working as driver and helper under an oxygen cylinder supplier in Faridpur.

According to eyewitnesses, cylinders were being loaded by two workers who deliver cylinders to a hospital in Balaganj, on a regular basis. On Monday, when they were unloading cylinders, one of them exploded when they kept it on the ground.

The cylinder then hit a parked four-wheeler, damaging it as well.

“There were two people inside the car including a pregnant woman who was saved,” said a local shopkeeper who added that shops nearby also suffered damages.

