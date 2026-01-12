‘Pabandi’: Chandauli police deploy AI portal to track repeat offenders

A new AI-powered system is helping Chandauli police stay one step ahead of troublemakers by tracking repeat offenders and flagging potential law and order situations before they escalate. Chandauli police launched an artificial intelligence-based portal called “Pabandi” about a month ago to monitor repeat offenders, rumour mongers and individuals who have previously faced preventive action. More than 5,000 preventive action cases across Chandauli are being actively reviewed and monitored through the Pabandi Portal (Sourced)

The portal supervises cases registered under Sections 126 and 135 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It automatically generates alerts when preventive action files are pending or require priority attention, making officers aware of the overall situation. The digital intervention has made preventive policing in the district more proactive, structured and data-driven.

Superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Langeh said the technology-driven portal is being used extensively to monitor preventive action in sensitive cases related to property disputes, breach of public peace, women-related disputes, communal tensions and election-related enmity. “Once a general diary (GD) entry concerning any such dispute is recorded at a police station, the case is immediately uploaded onto the portal. Based on responses to a structured set of questions, the portal automatically categorises each case into high, medium or low risk. This classification allows senior officers to closely monitor cases across the district in real time.”

The portal’s backend is powered by artificial intelligence, which helps identify risk levels, track repeat offenders and ensure timely follow-up, thereby reducing reliance on manual processes and minimising human error.

Langeh said the portal enables senior officers to review trends, monitor compliance and take timely decisions to prevent escalation of disputes and maintain public peace.

More than 5,000 preventive action cases across the district are being actively reviewed and monitored through the Pabandi Portal, he added.