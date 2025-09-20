Paddikal, Jurel slam tons against Aus A; Test ends in draw

A total of 1,119 runs, 13 wickets, four centuries and good international exposure to youngsters from both Australia A and India A were the highlights of the first four-day unofficial Test between the two sides as the match ended in a tame draw, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday. Devdutt Paddikal and Dhruv Jurel hug it out after the former’s century in Lucknow on Friday. (Sourced)

After Australia A declared their first innings at 532/6 with keeper-batter Josh Philippe scoring an unbeaten 123 and opener Sam Konstas hitting 109, India A responded well by declaring their innings at 531/7 on the last day of the match on Friday. The day’s highlight was Devdutt Padikkal’s 150 and Dhruv Jurel’s 140, besides Cory Rocchiccioli’s 3/159.

It was Padikkal’s seventh first-class hundred after India A resumed the day on 403/4 with Padikkal on 86 and Dhruv Jurel on 113. Jurel could add only 27 to his overnight score, but Padikkal carried on. Along with Tanush Kotian, he added 41 for the sixth wicket and struck 14 boundaries and a six in his 150 runs before falling to Corey Rocchiccioli’s offspin.

As India declared their innings on 531/7, just one run behind Australia’s first-innings total, Australian openers Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway came out to bat for 16 overs, in which they added an unbroken 56 before rain interrupted play again on Friday.

Dhruv Jurel, who remained the second-highest run getter for India A, said that if the match had not been disrupted by rain, it would have been a better contest, potentially lasting all four days. He felt his team had an advantage to win on the fourth day.

He acknowledged that playing in home conditions gave an advantage. “I have been a regular at this venue, and playing on home turf always gives you confidence and advantage,” he said.

Jurel, however, admitted that initially, he cared about reaching scores like 100 or 150, but later realised the importance of the team winning. Of his seven or eight scores in the 90s, four resulted in team victories. His 90 in Ranchi during a Test match also led to a match win and earned him the man-of-the-match award.

“I play cricket for my team to win, and always prioritise team victory over achieving a personal century,” Jurel said after striking 13 boundaries and five sixes in his 197-ball 140 on Friday.

Jurel, who played one Test during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England recently and his 34-run knock helped India draw the series 2-2, has already staked his claim for a berth in Team India for the forthcoming two-Test home series against West Indies. But he feels that he was not thinking too much about his selection for the series.

“I focus on one match at a time, and I feel that thinking too much about future selection leads to unnecessary pressure. I am here to score runs for my side and leave this on the national selectors,” he added.

He, however, said that a series like this is quite helpful to a player to grow further. “This A-series concept is helpful. The players involved are considered for the national team. These matches help develop the second and third line of players, as not everyone can be played in the national side, but they can be prepared,” he said, adding, “These series also serve as a pathway for players who haven’t performed well at the highest level.”

“Unfortunately, the rain probably didn’t help us over the four days,” Rocchiccioli said. “I think if there were no rain, it probably would have allowed for a result somewhere along the line. But it was an invaluable experience with the group that we have picked,” he added.

“To be able to play in some foreign conditions, learning your game a little bit better, having some really good conversations in the changing rooms, I think, helped everyone to be better for these conditions and move to the next game,” said Rocchiccioli, who remained the most successful Australian bowler, bagging 3/159 in 36.1 overs. Apart from dismissing Padikkal, he got rid of Shreyas Iyer and Kotian, too.