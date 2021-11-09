Padma for Maulana Kalbe Sadiq - Family thanks govt, says ‘real tribute to a great scholar’

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, the former vice-president of the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), was awarded the Padma Bhushan, posthumously, on Tuesday.

“It’s a tribute in the real sense to the great scholar,” family members of the Shia cleric, a prominent Islamic scholar, reformer and educationist who breathed his last on November 24, 2020, said.

The award was received by the cleric’s son, Kalbe Sibtain Noori. “It’s indeed a pleasure for us to receive the honour. I am thankful to the government for giving a thought and for acknowledging my father’s selfless contributions in several fields, especially education,” said Noori.

He said that the announcement was made earlier this year but following the pandemic, the ceremony could not be organised, and hence, the award was handed over to them at a ceremony on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Hasan Rizvi, the son-in-law of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq said, “I think it’s a real tribute to a great scholar. We all are thankful to the government for the honour.”

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq was born in Lucknow and was known for his lectures, mostly during Muharram. His father, Kalbe Hussain, was an Islamic scholar and orator and his brother, Kalbe Abid, was also an Islamic scholar. He was the uncle of Shia scholar Kalbe Jawad. He received his early education from Sultan ul Madaris and then moved to Aligarh Muslim University from where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree. He later went on to pursue his master’s degree in Arabic literature from the same university. He got his doctoral degree from Lucknow University. Sadiq was an international Muslim scholar, reformer, educationist and preacher.