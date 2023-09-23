Pained over youngsters’ failure to provide adequate emotional shelter to parents: Allahabad HC

Taking serious note of a writ petition filed by a woman seeking safety and security from her son and daughter-in-law, the Allahabad high court has expressed anguish that the youngsters for their small gains are not providing adequate emotional shelter to their parents.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by one Suman Lata Shukla, a division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar directed the district magistrate (DM), Kanpur Nagar, to address the grievance of the petitioner keeping in view the provisions contained in the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and Rules of 2014.

“In case the DM deputes some other officer, he shall proceed to dispose of the complaint/application of the petitioner strictly in accordance with law expeditiously, preferably within six weeks after giving opportunity of hearing to the persons against whom complaint has been made”, the court said.

In her writ petition, the petitioner had requested the court to direct the DM and the SSP of Kanpur Nagar to ensure her safety and security from her son Gaurav Shukla and daughter-in-law Archana Tiwari whom she alleged committed atrocities against her.

The counsel for the petitioner Agnihotri Kumar Tripathi said there was serious life and property threat to the petitioner. “She had also moved a complaint/application to the DM, Kanpur Nagar, on June 6, 2022 but till date nothing has been done and the petitioner is feeling unsafe,” the petitioner’s counsel added.

Expressing concern over the plight of the petitioner, the court observed, “We are of the considered opinion that the framers had formulated the scheme with pious intent to nurture the family values and inculcates the habits in the children so that they may always conscious to provide basic amenities and humanitarian touch, when their parents are in old age. We are pained to see that the youngsters for their small gains are not providing adequate emotional shelter to their parents.”

