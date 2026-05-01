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Palm-sized gadget, massive network: Tech driving illegal T20 betting boom

Key operators in Surat and Ahmedabad circulate live odds through calls and messages to sub-centres across cities. Local handlers then relay these constantly changing rates onto handheld devices carried by field agents positioned in betting “play zones”

Published on: May 01, 2026 10:23 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW A palm-sized, transistor-like gadget is quietly driving a vast, real-time cricket betting network that links Gujarat’s trading hubs with cities like Lucknow, updating wagers with every ball in T20 matches.

Speed is central to the model. Betting begins at the toss and continues till the last ball, with payouts often settled within minutes. This rapid cycle encourages punters to stay invested and place repeated bets. (Pic for representation)

The alleged suicide of a man in Gudamba, reportedly after losses in IPL betting, has once again thrown light on the scale and reach of this underground system.

Sources say the network runs on a tightly coordinated chain. Key operators in Surat and Ahmedabad circulate live odds through calls and messages to sub-centres across cities. Local handlers then relay these constantly changing rates onto handheld devices carried by field agents positioned in betting “play zones”.

“The odds shift instantly—every wicket, over or momentum swing changes the rates in real time,” a source said.

Speed is central to the model. Betting begins at the toss and continues till the last ball, with payouts often settled within minutes. This rapid cycle encourages punters to stay invested and place repeated bets, said cyber cops.

Investigators believe Gujarat-based hubs ensure liquidity, often backed by wealthy financiers, keeping the system running smoothly. Participants range from daily wage earners to professionals, pointing to the broad reach of the network.

Despite its size, the operation continues to function in the shadows, relying on mobility, decentralised communication and quick settlements, powered by a device small enough to fit in the palm, yet central to a nationwide betting grid.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Palm-sized gadget, massive network: Tech driving illegal T20 betting boom
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Palm-sized gadget, massive network: Tech driving illegal T20 betting boom
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