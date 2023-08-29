Panchayats to vie for TB-free status in U.P.

Efforts to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) will now be a part of the panchayat development plans (PDP) in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided.

District TB teams will send a list of verified gram panchayats deemed eligible for the TB-free panchayat status to the district magistrates. As a result, every year on World Tuberculosis Day (March 24), the District Magistrate will issue a TB-free Panchayat certificate with a one-year validity to the gram panchayats meeting the criteria. (For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The principal secretary of the health department, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, has issued directions to all chief medical officers (CMOs) and district tuberculosis officers (DTOs) in this regard.

“Employees associated with the tuberculosis-free campaign from district to block levels will be trained. This trained workforce will subsequently educate village leaders in their respective areas. Concurrently, collaboration with the district TB centers will aid in preparing panchayats to attain TB-free status,” said the press statement.

Dr Deepa Tyagi, the director general of medical health, said people were being educated about the diverse facets of tuberculosis...and the range of benefits extended by the government to TB patients, along with the available treatment resources.

“Training at panchayat level will ensure early detection and treatment of TB cases. Early treatment ensures that the infection does not spread to others...” said Dr Amita Shukla, a senior consultant at SC Trivedi Memorial trust Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the programme, block development officers will send the claims of all eligible gram panchayats aspiring for TB-free status to the district tuberculosis officers for validation.

Furthermore, district TB teams will send a list of verified gram panchayats deemed eligible for the TB-free panchayat status to the district magistrates. As a result, every year on World Tuberculosis Day (March 24), the District Magistrate will issue a TB-free Panchayat certificate with a one-year validity to the gram panchayats meeting the criteria.

ASHA workers will record information and locate individuals with TB and assist in the investigation process. They will distribute medicines to the patients and offer them guidance on adherence to the treatment, ensuring its successful completion, and provide nutritional recommendations. Additionally, they will facilitate the registration of bank account information, enabling TB patients to receive ₹500 monthly to support them in the course of their treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the community level, ANMs will educate and screen people with TB symptoms.