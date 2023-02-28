Paper wastage, plastic use in U.P. govt offices: CS issues directions to curb wastage, shun plastic bottles

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has issued written directions to officials asking them not to use plastic file covers and spiral binding for office work and has banned the use of plastic water bottles at meetings.

U.P. chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (HT File Photo)

An office memorandum issued by him to all additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries, HoDs, commissioners and DMs on Monday, read that it was often seen that despite repeated directions, departments were still presenting plastic covers and booklets with one-side printing.

“Wastage of paper and use of plastic is not advisable from the environment’s point of view and protecting the environment is a moral and administrative responsibility of each and every government official,” he said.

Reiterating previous instructions, Mishra asked officials to use, soft copies as much as possible and ensure double-side printing when use of a hard copy was unavoidable, and never use plastic covers and spiral binding.

“Also, plastic drinking water bottles should never be served at meetings,” he said in the office memorandum, asking officials to ensure strict compliance of all directions.

