Thousands of shiksha mitras (para teachers) assembled in the state capital on Wednesday to raise their demand for regularisation. There are nearly 1.50 lakh para teachers who are working in government schools.

Para teachers show strength in Lucknow, reiterate regularisation demand (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State president of the Uttar Pradesh Primary Shiksha Mitra Association Shiv Kumar Shukla requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to resolve the problems faced by para teachers. He was addressing the gathering at Eco Garden, Lucknow.

The state government pays an honorarium of ₹10,000 per month to them. They threatened that if the government did not increase their pay, they would launch a movement, said Sushil Kumar Yadav, state general secretary of the association.

He claimed that assurances were given by the education department during the protest held by shiksha mitras on January 12, in which it was agreed upon that demands will be met. But even after 10 months, no order had been issued by the government, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said the financial condition of the shiksha mitras in the state was pathetic. They demanded that shiksha mitras should be regularised by including them in the new education policy. Till the regularization process is completed, equal pay should be given for equal work.

State Patron Ghazi Imam Ala expressed his gratitude to all the shiksha mitras who had come from the state and called upon them to maintain their unity. Senior vice president Shyamlal Yadav appealed para teachers to remain united.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON