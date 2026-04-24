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Passing out parade of UP women constables to be held on Apr 26

Passing out parade of UP women constables to be held on Apr 26

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 08:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The passing out parade of 986 women constables trained at the Recruitment Training Centre of Police Commissionerate here will be held on April 26 at the Reserve Police Lines, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set to attend the function.

Passing out parade of UP women constables to be held on Apr 26

A total of 60,244 constables were selected under the Constable Civil Police Recruitment-2025.

The women constables have been trained in modern policing, cybercrime, among others, the UP government said in a statement on Friday.

The programme will begin at around 8 am, and will be live telecast at Police Lines, PAC battalions, and training institutions in all districts of the state. This will simultaneously convey a strong message of women's empowerment and the increasing participation of women in the police force across the state, the government said.

From 1947 to 2017, only about 10,000 women were recruited into the UP Police, whereas after 2017, this number rose to around 44,000-45,000, it claimed. Now, it has been made mandatory that 20 per cent of police recruitment in the state be reserved for women, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Passing out parade of UP women constables to be held on Apr 26
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Passing out parade of UP women constables to be held on Apr 26
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