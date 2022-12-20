‘Pathaan’ row: FIR against Twitter user for sharing morphed image of CM Yogi

Lucknow police have booked a Twitter handle for sharing an image of a song from an upcoming Bollywood movie, ‘Pathaan’, with a picture of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s face morphed into an actor’s body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The morphed picture, posted by @AzaarSRK, from the song ‘Besharam Rang’ was widely shared on the social media platform on Sunday. Taking cognisance of the matter, the police lodged an FIR under section 295A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of [citizens of India]) of the India Penal Code (IPC), and section 66 of the IT Act (sending offensive messages through communication service) against the Twitter user, said Gulraz Hussain, cyber cell sub-inspector at the Vibhuti Khand police station.

According to the police, a team was formed to investigate and look into details regarding the account that might be a ‘fan page’. “We have asked Twitter to furnish details about the user following which appropriate actions will be taken,” added Hussain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Twitter users vented their ire and urged the Uttar Pradesh police to take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Prachi Sadhvi, national president of Bhagwa Kranti Sena, also tweeted requesting the UP police cyber cell team to take action against a user who reportedly shared a morphed picture of her face with Deepika Padukone’s in a still from the same song. However, no official complaint was lodged on the matter, the police added.

The development follows the controversy surrounding actor Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’ and one of its songs, ‘Beshram Rang’, featuring the duo, which has sparked an outrage.