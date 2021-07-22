Pegasus controversy: Congress leaders detained over bid to take out procession in Lucknow

A number of senior Congress leaders were detained by the police here on Thursday as they tried to take out a peaceful protest in Lucknow against the alleged use of the Pegasus software for the purported phone tapping of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, leaders of other opposition parties, constitutional dignitaries, journalists and others.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) had proposed a peaceful procession from Parivartan Chowk to Raj Bhavan in the state capital to hand over a memorandum to governor Anandiben Patel to demand an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and the setting up of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the issue.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ and party MLC Deepak Singh were among those detained by the police and taken to the Eco Garden, the place notified by the district administration for holding protests.

“Yes, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with other partymen, was detained as he tried to move out of his house to lead the party’s procession. The police had reached Lallu’s house here and asked him not to move out. CLP leader Aradhna Mishra was placed under house arrest. Later, she was taken to the Eco Garden,” said UPCC spokesman Ashok Singh.

Hazratganj police inspector Shyam Babu Shukla confirmed that the UPCC chief, along with others, was taken into police custody and sent to Eco Garden for holding protests that caused inconvenience to the public.