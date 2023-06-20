People in PoK want to be part of India, says Yogi

LUCKNOW/GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the global perception about India and blamed the Pakistan government for the pathetic situation in the country, claiming that people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were demanding to be part of India.

Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation of 692 projects worth ₹ 2427.3 crore during his two-day visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (File Photo)

“Did anybody think nine years ago that Article 370 would be abrogated. Nobody had thought about it... and you saw that on August 5, 2019, Article 370 was thrown in the garbage of history,” Adityanath said.

“...Kashmir is functioning as per laws of India, and moving forward with a new stream of development and peace,” he said.

The CM made the remarks while addressing a function in Ambedkar Nagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation of various development projects worth ₹1,212 crore in the presence of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

He also laid the foundation stone of 692 projects worth ₹2427.3 crore during his two-day visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday. The CM dedicated seven more health ATMs to be installed at seven community centres in Gorakhpur and expressed hope that it would strengthen the health infrastructure in the district.

Adityanath said India was now strong enough and capable of giving a befitting reply if anybody looked at the country with an evil eye.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is providing free ration to over 80 crore people and the people in the neighbouring country are struggling to get their meals, he said. “India is embarking on a new journey, while Pakistan is starving,” added the CM.

“Even the people residing in PoK are willing to leave the impoverished Pakistan,” he said in a press statement.

Adityanath blamed the Congress for the partition of India and said India got more population and lesser area while Pakistan got more area and lesser population.

Lauding the optimistic policies of Prime Minister Modi, the CM said the first condition of Ram Rajya was service towards mankind without any discrimination of caste and religion.

The CM also said that the world now looks to India in times of crisis, and the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) now serves as a “sankatmochan” (troubleshooter).

Yogi said be it the development of India’s infrastructure, internal and external security, or the work of taking welfare schemes to the people, everything has been done with great sincerity.

Adityanath said nine years ago, infiltration occurred in border regions but it does not happen anymore. “Even if someone dares to do so, India today has the courage to carry out airstrikes and surgical strikes inside the enemy’s stronghold,” he said.

“Nine years ago, there was terrorism and Naxalism in this country, which was spread out over more than 115 districts...today, it has been reduced to three-four districts. By eradicating Naxalism from Indian soil, the foundation for Ram Rajya has been laid, and its vision will soon be realised,” he said.

The CM also highlighted that India surpassed Britain to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and was also leading the G20 members today.

He said the Kashi Vishwanath Dham had evolved into a grand Dham in recent years, and a magnificent Ram temple was currently being constructed in Ayodhya. “Keep in mind that as Ayodhya develops, Ambedkar Nagar will directly benefit from it,” added Adityanath. Input from agency