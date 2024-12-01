Menu Explore
People in positions of power encouraging anarchist elements: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 01, 2024 07:37 PM IST

BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have not done any work in the interest of the people, SP chief alleges in a statement

In a fresh attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that that people in positions of power are encouraging anarchist elements.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

In a statement issued on Sunday, Yadav alleged, “Those who want to disturb peace cannot have development as their motive. BJP’s thinking is anti-development and they are spoiling the social harmony by making the society fight. After losing the (2024) Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is throwing the state into the fire of riots and fights.”

“BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have not done any work in the interest of the people. Inflation, unemployment, corruption are at their peak. Lies and loot are going on in the state. The public is against the BJP. Frightened by the growing public anger, the BJP is doing anti-constitutional and anti-democratic work,” the SP chief further alleged.

“People in top positions of power are encouraging anarchist elements. Even after taking oath on the Constitution, they are working with discrimination and malice. To save their chair, they are deceiving the people of Uttar Pradesh and the country,” Yadav alleged.

“Development work in the state is at a standstill. Youths are not getting jobs. Women are not safe. Farmers are not getting fertilisers and seeds,” he alleged.

“The BJP government is hatching new conspiracies every day to divert (people’s) attention from the problems. In the 2027 assembly elections (in UP), the public will give a befitting reply to the conspiracies of the BJP by defeating it,” the SP chief alleged.

