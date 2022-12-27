People queue up for jabs, Covid sample collection up

LUCKNOW Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in some countries, Lucknowites were again going for vaccine jabs. Compared 100-150 vaccinations a day earlier, around 600 people were now turning up for vaccination daily. Covid sample collections had also gone up from 400 a day to 800-1000 in the state capital, said health department officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 7,353 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Till now, 39.06 crore doses had been administered in the state.

“In wake of the current situation, people in Lucknow have shown awareness to get vaccinated. Covid testing of around 800 to 1000 people shows the aggressive approach of the state government to check the pandemic again,” said Dr MK Singh, district immunisation officer.

Dr MK Singh said,” We are following strategy of testing, contact tracing, vaccinating and creating awareness on following Covid Protocol.”

Meanwhile, guidelines had been issued by the Supreme Court for the prevention of Covid-19 among prisoners in jails.

On Tuesday, the health department issued guidelines for prisons across UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the guidelines, Covid help desks would be re-established/activated and social distancing would be followed while arrangement of isolation ward/quarantine barrack would be ensured.

Special attention would be given to prisoners suffering from serious illness and who have less physical immunity. Inmates who had symptoms of fever, cough, body pain etc should be tested immediately and necessary action be taken immediately as per the doctor’s advice, read the guidelines.

Officers, employees and prisoners would be motivated to wear masks. All jails would ensure availability of digital thermometers, pulse oximeters and oxygen cylinders etc, it was stated.

There would be compulsory testing of incoming visitors, prisoners and employees. It should be ensured that information about Covid infection is made available every day as before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the guidelines, new prisoners, who have got both the doses of Covid vaccination, but had not got the booster dose, should compulsorily get the third dose of Covid vaccination.