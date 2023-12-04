Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
People’s confidence in Modi only increasing: MoS

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Dec 04, 2023 05:58 AM IST

Minister of State (Independent) Ravindra Jaiswal encouraged them and said people had accepted prime minister Narendra Modi's development model.

BJP workers in the Kashi region on Sunday celebrated the party’s victory in assembly elections in three states with sweets and crackers, at the party office in Gulab Bagh here. Minister of State (Independent) Ravindra Jaiswal encouraged them and said people had accepted prime minister Narendra Modi’s development model.

Party workers celebrate the BJP’s victory in assembly elections at three states, in Varanasi on Sunday (Sourced)

“This assembly elections in five states were the semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and people have praised the public welfare policies of Modiji,” he noted. Jaiswal said the BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan was the result of people’s increasing confidence in Modi. HTC

Topics
victory assembly elections
