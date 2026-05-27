Permanent DGP appointment process gains momentum in UP

: The process for appointing a permanent Director General of Police (DGP) in Uttar Pradesh moved forward on Tuesday after senior state government officials held deliberations with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) authorities in New Delhi in compliance with Supreme Court directives on regular appointments to the top police post.

The apex court had expressed concern over states continuing with acting DGP arrangements and directed all states to ensure appointment of regular police chiefs through the UPSC empanelment process within the prescribed framework. (For representation only)

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According to sources, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary SP Goyal and additional chief secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad attended the meeting with UPSC officials, where discussions were held on finalising a panel of three senior IPS officers based on seniority and eligibility criteria.

Sources said the UPSC is expected to forward the panel to the Uttar Pradesh government shortly. Once the panel is received, the state government will seek vigilance clearance reports of the shortlisted officers before initiating the final selection process.

The appointment will subsequently be finalised by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the basis of suitability and administrative assessment, officials said.

Among the senior-most officers currently under consideration are Renuka Mishra, Piyush Anand and incumbent acting DGP Rajeev Krishna. Sources in the government indicated that Rajeev Krishna is emerging as the frontrunner for the post and is likely to be appointed as the permanent DGP.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajeev Krishna has been serving as the acting DGP since May 31 last year following the retirement of former DGP Prashant Kumar. He is also holding additional charge as Director General, Vigilance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajeev Krishna has been serving as the acting DGP since May 31 last year following the retirement of former DGP Prashant Kumar. He is also holding additional charge as Director General, Vigilance. {{/usCountry}}

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Uttar Pradesh has continued with officiating police chiefs for a prolonged period after former DGP Mukul Goel was removed from the post. Since then, the state has not had a full-time permanent DGP, a situation that had drawn strong observations from the Supreme Court.

The apex court had expressed concern over states continuing with acting DGP arrangements and directed all states to ensure appointment of regular police chiefs through the UPSC empanelment process within the prescribed framework.

Under the Supreme Court-mandated procedure, the UPSC prepares a panel of eligible senior officers for consideration by the state government, which then selects one officer for appointment as the DGP.