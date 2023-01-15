Persons with disabilities get equipment worth 50 lakh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh on Saturday distributed equipment worth ₹50 lakh to people with disabilities. The equipment were given for free to 1000 divyangjans at a programme held in the city.

In the programme, the MLA distributed 650 unique IDs, 60 medical certificates and 800 assistive devices to the beneficiaries. Blankets were also distributed to the needy who were assured of more benefits in future.

“The aim of my political life is to see smile on the faces of every divyangjan. It is a matter of great pride for me that I am been able to do something for them. Their indomitable willpower and desire to do something are an inspiration for others and show people a new path in life,” the MLA observed.

“Our disabled brothers and sisters need acceptance, support and self-reliance. Not mercy,” he said.

Singh added he was committed to the continuous upliftment of disabled persons. He said the benefits of welfare schemes offered by the central and state government must reach them.

The MLA said the Uttar Pradesh government allocated ₹1,000 crore for ‘divyangjan welfare’ in 2022-23. “The Yogi government has started many schemes for disabled persons and increased their pension. Along with this, 5 percent reservation has been fixed for them in every welfare scheme of the central and state governments,” he added.