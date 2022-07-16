PFI member wanted by Bihar police arrested by U.P. ATS from Lucknow

An active member of extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), who was wanted by Bihar police in connection with the plot to cause disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Patna, was arrested by UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from outside Alambagh metro station here on Saturday, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press note senior ATS officials said Nooruddin Jungi alias Nooruddin Advocate was wanted in the case registered at Fulwari Sharif police station in Patna (Bihar) in connection with a plot to cause disturbance during the PM’s visit there on July 12.

A senior ATS official, who is in the know of things but not authorised to speak, said several literature related to PFI have been recovered from him.

“The accused is an active member of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) since 2015 after meeting Sanaullah, the president of PFI unit in Darbangha, Bihar,” the official said.

The official said the accused had also contested Bihar assembly elections in 2020 on SDPI ticket and procured 600 votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the accused is a resident of Darbangha and has done LLB from CN Law College in Darbangha in 2017.

“He was involved in the training of PFI members in Patna. But his main work was to provide legal aid to PFI and SDPI members lodged in different jails across India. He was staying in Musafirkhana, Charbagh in Lucknow for the past some days for the same reason,” the official added.

To note, the Bihar police have already arrested two people identified as Athar Parvez and Mohd Jalaludeen in connection with the case.