PHDCCI meet on fire safety: Safety practices a must to avert industrial hazards, says Dy CM

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak encouraged stakeholders for more preparedness and awareness towards industrial hazards, safety practices and equipment.

He said chances of dangers and accidents tend to increase hand-in-hand with the size of the industry unit and therefore it becomes very significant to incorporate awareness and protection protocols in any given unit.

Pathak was speaking at an interactive conference and expo on “Uttar Pradesh Industrial Safety, Fire Safety and Disaster Response” organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), U.P. Chapter, in collaboration with Safety Controls and Devices Pvt Ltd in Lucknow on Tuesday.

He said awareness towards the hazards gain more importance in rural areas where the usage of LPG is still new and gathering momentum. The deputy CM also said the state would soon come up with 17 new airports to enhance connectivity.

He said that the government had been able create a safer and healthier ambience and the same was reflected when women and senior citizens were seen moving out on the streets confidently and fearlessly.

Additional chief secretary (home), U.P., Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the government was acting proactively towards the prevention of industrial hazards, especially fire accidents. He said industrial accidents and hazards can be prevented if only careful attention is given to the safety control part and awareness trainings are given to workers.

Awasthi also said the fire services department had succeeded in setting up fire stations in all tehsils of the state and was now aiming to put up fire stations in all 819 blocks of the state to reduce fire accidents.

He appreciated the good work being done by the PHDCCI and said he was elated on being invited to such meaningful symposiums organised by the Chamber frequently.

Avinash Chandra, DG, fire services, U.P., spoke on the significance of industrial safety and disaster response. He said for any given industry unit, it becomes very important to include safety practices in its area of operations and preparedness against the foresighted accidents.

He also said 65% of fire hazards happened due to short-circuits simply because the wiring after it turned old would become danger prone. He said that was why it became very important to do periodic audits to check wiring for any faults.

Rajnish Chopra, managing director, Safety Controls and Devices Pvt Ltd. who was is the chairman of the conference, gave the theme address and appreciated the subject experts who gathered from different parts of the country.