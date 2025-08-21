Picture of contrast: Many Lucknow roads get ‘breathing space’ after years

LUCKNOW Footpaths buried under carts, road widths usurped by makeshift shops and pedestrians cramped for space – the bustling streets of Lalbagh, Aminabad, Qaiserbagh, Chowk, Bazarkhala and Nakkhas have been synonymous with these issues for years. But a picture of contrast emerged on Thursday when the district administration, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the Lucknow Police came together for an anti-encroachment drive across the city, proving that efforts can make a difference. A view of Sarojini Nagar after the drive. (Sourced)

Roads long “lost” to illegal vendors were finally visible again and pavements, usually not seen, were properly visible after the drive.

Though the initiative began on Wednesday, it gained momentum on Thursday with senior officers, including district magistrate Vishak G, joint CP (law and Order) Babloo Kumar and municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar among others coming on the ground.

“The move was aimed to ease traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement on busy roads, for which citizens have been struggling,” said JCP (L&O) Babloo Kumar.

The joint team of police and LMC cleared footpaths and carriageways where illegal vendors and kiosks had been obstructing traffic for years.

Earthmovers tore down unauthorised structures as teams moved from stretch to stretch, clearing footpaths and carriageways that had been blocked for years. Police deployed force from all 54 police stations of five police zones to ensure a peaceful but firm removal of encroachments.

The biggest drive took place in Zone 1, where officials cleared stretches from Globe Park Health Bhawan Square to Qaiserbagh bus station and Health Bhawan Square to Daliganj Bridge. The team seized five truckloads of goods and also removed encroachments from Kalidas Marg to 1090 square.

In Haiderganj I and Amberganj, the Zone-6 team removed 30 carts, eight kiosks and 40 temporary shops, imposing a fine of ₹2,100 on violators.

In Alambagh, Zone 5 officials removed encroachments from Chander Nagar police outpost to Alambagh bus adda, seizing kiosks, counters, huts and carts. Strict warnings were issued against repeat violations.

In Zone 2, teams acted in Aishbagh and Malviya Nagar, seizing counters and tin sheds. Officials issued ₹11,000 worth of challans against encroachers and litterers, along with ₹4,500 fines for plastic use. Officials said the campaign will continue in other zones to ensure traffic remains smooth and public spaces stay encroachment-free.