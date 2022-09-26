10 pilgrims die after tractor-trolley slips into pond near Lucknow, CM announces aid

At least 10 people died after a tractor-trolley carrying 47 pilgrims from Sitapur fell into a pond in Lucknow on Monday. Police said another 37 people have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at the Itaunja community health centre. The accident happened when the tractor-trolley skidded off the main road in the Itaunja area on way to Kumhrawan road in Lucknow.

Among the deceased were several women, including two teenage girls.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Earlier, Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, "So far 34 people have been evacuated from the pond. State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team are engaged in rescue operations on the spot. The injured have been admitted to Itaunja CHC."

SDRF teams are on the ground helping in the rescue operations.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from bureau and age)

