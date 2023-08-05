Plans afoot for Noida-like development in Bundelkhand

KANPUR The Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) to be set up by the state government would expedite industrialisation of the Bundelkhand region, considered as the most backward in the country. Funds of ₹5,000 crore had been earmarked for purchase of land in this region, said officials.

There is a proposal for an airport in Bundelkhand, which would be close to Madhya Pradesh border. (Pic for representation)

The government plans to make BIDA an industrial, commercial and residential township on the lines of Noida-Greater Noida, and this would encourage industrial units from other areas in Bundelkhand to come here.

Industrial, residential, commercial townships and clusters would be developed on 14,258 hectares of land, which would be purchased in 36 villages of Sadar tehsil in Jhansi that would be the centre of this authority, said officials.

The purchase of land would begin after the UP State Industrial Development Authority (Upsida) issues guidelines. There is a proposal for an airport in Bundelkhand, which would be close to Madhya Pradesh border. Initially, the airport would accommodate domestic airlines but later it could be elevated depending on the need.

Upsida officials said the Madhya Pradesh side of Bundelkhand had seen better development as compared to UP. There were many industrial areas on the Gwalior stretch, and an airport close to the MP side would only help UP’s cause of boosting industrialization in Bundelkhand, they added.

Three data centre parks would also be established in the region. These would contribute to the growth of digital economy and provide infrastructure for technology-based industries.

“There are various reasons for Bundelkhand being an abode to long-term projects. First, the population density is low and land is available in abundance. Industries that could be set up in the National Capital Region or Kanpur can be moved to Bundelkhand. Besides, environmental clearances would not be that much of an issue in this region,” said officials.

From BIDA’s perspective, Jhansi was considered the most suitable as compared to the other six districts of Bundelkhand, including Chitrakoot, Banda and Mahoba, because of its location and infrastructure. Jhansi, an important junction in Central India, had excellent surface connectivity. Travel to southern and western India was easier from Jhansi, which is a gateway to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, said officials.

Manish Chowdhary, deputy commissioner (industries) in Jhansi, said formation of BIDA was a priority of the government and work in this direction was underway on a war-footing. “Recruitment of employees and postings of officials from Upsida will begin shortly, he added.

