Plans ready for poverty alleviation by 2047: Radha Mohan Singh

Stating that the central government has devised “comprehensive” plans for poverty alleviation by 2047, BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday said the resolution of poverty-free, strong and developed India was being shaped under the guidance of prime minister Narendra Modi.

BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh (File)

“Prime minister Modi’s primary objective is the upliftment of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes and people on the last rung of the society. Under his guidance, comprehensive plans have been devised for poverty alleviation,” Singh said at the concluding session of two-day Anusuchit Janjati Morcha organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi.

“Under the guidance of PM Modi, the government has prepared several schemes to celebrate centenary year of the independence in 2047. These schemes are for the welfare of the poor, exploited and deprived classes. These schemes are part of the comprehensive plans for poverty alleviation,” he added.

At the outreach programme, the BJP leader also stated that the government has extended reservations for scheduled tribes and scheduled castes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for 10 years.

Singh said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ scholarship was given to 26.37 lakh tribal students through DBT (direct benefit transfer) from April 1 to December 31 of 2022.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, who was also present, said no other governments, other than the BJP’s, had respected people from various tribes, whose population was over 10 crore in India.

While others had only done politics in the name of tribes, the current dispensation was working for their development, he said, adding historians overlooked the contribution of tribal communities to getting India its independence.

Stating that November 15 would henceforth be celebrated as Tribal Pride Day, Marandi praised the government for having many from tribal communities as its cabinet members, and alleged that the Congress had cheated tribal people.

