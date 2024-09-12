Play Kundali staged in Lucknow: Caught in the web of emotions

A story scripted eight years ago for a film eventually reached the audience as a play — Kundali. It received a standing ovation in its very first show staged at Valmiki Raghshala, Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy. Play Kundali staged in Lucknow's UPSNA

Writer-director Prafulla Tripathi, a protege of Lucknow’s theatre thespian late Raj Bisaria, says, “I remember narrating this story to my guru Bisaria sahab years back and he was like bring it out as a play. And after much waiting finally when it’s been praised and has opened to a packed house, though it was a ticketed presentation, I feel as if I have made Bisaria sahab happy,” said Tripathi.

Talking about the story the maker shared, “The play is based on emotional aspects of a human mind where characters are seen struggling with their personal and inner turmoil. The struggle affects their lives and explores the impact of society on our daily lives.”

With a career spanning over 18 years including 10 years into direction, Tripathi also wrote a musical drama Happy that was staged in the city earlier this year.

The artistes on the stage for both shows included Adya Ghoshal, Puneet Mittal, Shanu Aarav, Yash Ojha and an actor from Sri Lanka Sajini Samurdika. The one and a half hour long play revolved around the characters played by these actors. Music was arranged by Puneet Pathak.

The play will also be staged during Jitendra Mittal Memorial Festival, 2024.