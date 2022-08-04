Plea seeking ‘jalabhishek’ of Laddoo Gopal at Shahi Eidgah mosque dismissed

AGRA A revision plea seeking ‘jalabhishek’ of ‘Laddoo Gopal’ at Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura was dismissed by the court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Wednesday. The application was filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma.

“On May13, 2022, we had moved an application in our case no. 174 of 2021 (Thakur Keshav Dev ji Maharaj Vs Management Committee, Shahi Eidgah Mosque and others) in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura seeking permission to conduct ‘jalabhishek’ (offering water) on ‘Laddoo Gopal’ within the premises of the mosque where Lord Krishna was born. But the court fixed July 1, 2022 for hearing in the case,” stated Sharma.

“Thereafter, no orders were passed by the court in July. With Janmashtami approaching on August 18, I had filed a revision plea last month, seeking permission to perform the ritual. The court fixed August 3 as the next date for hearing my application,” he stated.

“The said revision was taken up today in court of additional district judge, Mathura, who was of the view that with a civil case already on with similar applications, there was no logic for the revision to continue,” he stated after the hearing.

“The court of additional district judge (Mathura), Sanjay Chaudhary, heard the matter and found the revision not maintainable and thus dismissed it at stage of admission only. The order passed by ADJ (court no. 07) is legally valid and we welcome the order,” stated Tanveer Ahmed, secretary and counsel for the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

Lawyers including Neeraj Sharma, Abrar Hussain, Saurabh Srivastava along with Tanveer Ahmed appeared for the mosque management committee in the case.

Dinesh Sharma had filed case no. 174 of 2021 in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, and moved various applications in the case in May. Sharma had also filed an application seeking survey of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque by an advocate commissioner in this case. Finding no order from court over that application, he (Sharma) preferred another revision, which too was dismissed by the same court on July 28, 2022.

Since September 2020, a dozen such cases related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque had been filed in Mathura court.

Most of the petitioners alleged that a temple existing here was razed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and the Shahi Eidgah Masjid was constructed in its place on part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. Thus the mosque needs to be removed by court order, for which petition is filed, they said.

