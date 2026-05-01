Pleasant surprise: Gorakhpur, Ballia record ‘lowest’ May temperatures

LUCKNOW Gorakhpur and Ballia in the Purvanchal region of UP on Friday recorded their third and fifth lowest maximum temperatures, respectively, in their observational history for the month of May, said the weatherman.

Despite the likelihood of above-normal rainfall across most parts of the state in May, the average monthly day and night temperatures in most regions—with the exception of some parts of western UP where temperatures may remain below normal — are expected to range from normal to above normal, the weatherman said. (File Photo)

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The day temperature in Gorakhpur plunged to 26.4 degrees Celsius, which was 11.7 degrees below normal and Ballia logged 27.5 degrees, which was 9.8 degrees below normal. Orai was the hottest in UP at 41.6 degrees and Jhansi 39.6 degrees.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33.3 and 21.3 degrees, respectively. The forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear skies; day and night temperatures are expected to be around 37 and 22 degrees, respectively.

The weather is likely to be dry over western UP while rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places over eastern UP.

Despite the likelihood of above-normal rainfall across most parts of the state in May, the average monthly day and night temperatures in most regions—with the exception of some parts of western UP where temperatures may remain below normal — are expected to range from normal to above normal, the weatherman said.

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{{^usCountry}} Consequently, the number of heatwave days during May is likely to be higher than normal in the northern Terai regions of the state, while remaining within the normal range in eastern UP. Furthermore, the average monthly minimum temperatures during May are also expected to remain above normal in the eastern, central, Terai and southern parts of UP, said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow Met office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consequently, the number of heatwave days during May is likely to be higher than normal in the northern Terai regions of the state, while remaining within the normal range in eastern UP. Furthermore, the average monthly minimum temperatures during May are also expected to remain above normal in the eastern, central, Terai and southern parts of UP, said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow Met office. {{/usCountry}}

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