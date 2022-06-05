Plot to kill me, alleges Rakesh Tikait

MEERUT Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has alleged that the government was hatching a conspiracy to kill him. He also alleged that the attack on him in Karnataka was also a planned move and earlier the plan was to kill him in Delhi during the farmers’ movement.

Addressing a Kisan Panchayat in Kankerkhera on Friday evening, he called upon the BKU supporters and workers to unite instead of fighting with each other. He reiterated that the Tikait family would always remain with the farmers. “They will not backtrack. If one Tikait goes, another will replace him,” he said.

He accused the government of indulging in divisive politics and hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him. “They also want to break the Tikait family and the organisation, but it will not happen,” he said, assuring the farmers that the Tikait family would continue to raise their issues.

He said that Naresh Tikait had taken up the responsibility of serving farmers after the demise of Baba Mahendra Singh Tikait. “There are 17-18 more members in the Tikait family who will nurture and lead the organisation,” he said.

The state government had promised free electricity to tube-wells for irrigation before the elections and but was now exploiting the farmers by placing meters on tube-wells, he said. “They are banning 10—year- old tractors and other vehicles. We were fighting against it and will not tolerate such exploitation of farmers,” said Tikait.

The farmer leader appealed to farmers to expand the reach of the organisation by enrolling more members.