PM Digital Libraries guaranteeing access to knowledge, enriching lives of village students

VARANASI Shrijal Singh, a science graduate from UP College in Varanasi, is going through a zoology book at the Prime Minister’s Digital Library set up at Panchayat Bhawan in Mahada village of Varanasi. She is preparing for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) to get admission to a central university.

Students at PM Digital Library set up at Panchayat Bhawan in Mahada village of Varanasi. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shreya Singh, a student of BCA first year, wants to become a software developer. She is at the library preparing for competitive examinations after completing BCA.

“On an average, 10 to 12 students visit the library every day, which is open from 10am to 5pm. The facility is a boon for village girls who want to crack competitive exams,” said Tanu Singh, a panchayat assistant who looks after the library in Mahada that is equipped with around 500 books, computer and Internet connection.

Similarly, Adarsh Singh, a student of Class 9, is studying general studies at the digital library. He aspires to become an army officer by cracking the NDA examination soon after completing Class 12 and spends around two hours daily here to brace for the exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 130 such digital libraries are functional across Varanasi district to enrich knowledge of students preparing for competitive exams.

Within a month, 356 more such libraries will be functional in villages, said chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal who conceptualised the Prime Minister’s Digital Library project. The idea to set up a digital library struck him during inspection at Panchayat Bhawan in Mahada.

“Initially, digital libraries were set up in 10 villages, including Mahada, by transforming buildings of Panchayat Bhawan. Efforts were made to generate funds for setting up these 10 libraries,” said Nagpal.

With the help of CSR funds and donations by locals, the first 10 digital libraries were set up between December 2022 and January 2023. A computer, an Internet connection, competitive books, current affairs/ social studies books, literary stories and novels were arranged for the library.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The concept received an overwhelming response from rural youths, especially girls, who got competitive books and other study material at the library.

Thereafter, a project under the guidance of district magistrate S Rajalingam was prepared for setting up over 600 Prime Minister Digital Libraries in villages of Varanasi. It was sent to the central government, said Nagpal.

The government sanctioned a budget of ₹2 lakh per library and made available funds for setting up the libraries.

Nagpal said, “The idea behind setting up the library is to give a platform to rural youths to prepare for competitive examinations and enrich their knowledge.”

Bhatpurwa Khurd, Nandpur and Babatpur are among the 130 villages where a digital library each has been set up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The digital library is a boon for students like us living in villages. It is equipped with many books of general knowledge, stories and literary novels, apart from digital content. We come here daily for studies…read book of general studies as well as newspapers. Internet facility helps us a lot,” said Srijal Singh.

These students also use the Internet for getting help related to competitive examinations and their syllabi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON