PM Modi has fulfilled dreams of Purvanchal with 10 K crore projects: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Sunday that December 7 would be etched in golden words in the history of development of eastern Uttar Pradesh, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would gift projects worth almost ₹10,000 crores to the region.

These projects include a fertilizer factory (worth ₹8600 crores), AIIMS (worth ₹1010 crores) and three high class laboratories at BRD Medical College.

Addressing a press conference at Gorakhnath temple, Yogi said that PM Modi had fulfilled the dreams of Purvanchal and added that this whopping investment would be the largest ever in eastern Uttar Pradesh since independence, propelling the region on the path of growth and development.

Notably, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the fertilizer factory and AIIMS at Manbela ground on July 22, 2016 during a rally in the run-up to the 2017 assembly elections.

“What appeared impossible in opposition rule has been made possible by Modiji,” Yogi said, referring to the establishment of the premier health institute and fertilizer factory.

He said that the fertilizer factory which was once the pride of Purvanchal for producing urea for agriculture sector, was shut down following an accident, rendering many jobless. It always seemed impossible to restart this unit, but PM Modi made it possible by first laying its foundation and then inaugurating it. “Whenever we demanded restoration of the closed fertilizer factory, we merely got assurances from the previous government. But Modiji realised that the fertilizer factory was necessary for prosperity of the region,” Yogi said.

The CM said that the fertilizer factory, coming up in an area of 600 acres with a capacity to manufacture 12 lakh metric tonnes of neem coated urea, was being set up by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL).

Talking about the deaths of children due to encephalitis and recalling his effort as Gorakhpur MP to fight against the disease, the CM said, “There was a time when flood and disease became the identity of Purvanchal. Over the decades, 40,000 to 50,000 children died of encephalitis but the previous government remained insensitive towards the condition of the poor and helpless people. It was PM Modi who understood their pain and gave AIIMS for treatment of such diseases.”

He said that the virus of encephalitis was first recognized in 1971 by the Institute of Virology in Pune, but there were no labs in Gorakhpur and samples used to go to Pune. “But now we have set up three highly advanced labs at the Regional Medical Centre, BRD Medical College,” he said.

