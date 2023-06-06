PM Modi, Akhilesh, Mayawati wish CM Yogi on birthday

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, U.P. governor Anandiben Patel and leaders of opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati, wished chief minister Yogi Adityanath on his 51st birthday on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath was born in Panchur, a village in Pauri Garhwal district of the now Uttarakhand, in 1972. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath was born in Panchur, a village in Pauri Garhwal district of the now Uttarakhand, in 1972.

Yogi, on Monday, was in Gorakhpur where he performed ‘rudrabhishek’ at the Gorakhnath temple. According to a press release, his supporters distributed fruits and clothes in hospitals and old-age homes.

“Birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic CM @myogiadityanath Ji. Over the last 6 years, he has provided great leadership to the state and ensured all-round progress. On key parameters, UP’s development has been remarkable. Praying for his long and healthy life,” prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

In response, Adityanath expressed his gratitude and said, “Thank you so much for your warm wishes. Under the visionary leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ is steadfastly committed to working towards attaining new heights of progress and prosperity.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed her birthday wishes to the CM over the phone, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. Vice Chancellor of Deen Dayal University, Gorakhpur presented a bouquet and a memento of Ayodhya Dhaam on behalf of the Governor to the CM, the statement said. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also wished Yogi a happy birthday on social media. “Wishing @myogiadityanath ji a very happy birthday,” said Akhilesh Yadav in a Twitter post.

BSP chief Mayawati, in a Twitter post, said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji on his birthday today and wish him a healthy and long life.”

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also conveyed birthday wishes to Yogi Adityanath, who completed six years in office in March 2023. Yogi, a five-term MP, is the current MLA from Gorakhpur Urban.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}