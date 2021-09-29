PM Modi in Lucknow on Oct 5 for urban conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in Lucknow on October 5 to participate in the urban conclave being organised by the state’s urban development department at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital.

This would be Modi’s third visit to UP in recent months after his programmes in Varanasi and Aligarh, and ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) polls, more such visits are being planned, a UP minister confirmed.

“During his nearly two-hour visit on October 5, the PM is expected to virtually interact with beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana,” an official said. The Urban Conclave would be a three-day affair.

On the occasion, keys would given to nearly 75,000 beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, officials said.

These beneficiaries are given monetary assistance of ₹2.5 lakh each to build their houses.

“The beneficiaries of the scheme would be from different cities of the state,” an official said.

From the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan venue, the PM is also likely to virtually flag off 150 electric buses that would ply in seven cities of the state, officials indicated.

The PM is also expected to inaugurate an exhibition of various urban development schemes that have been implemented so far or are in the works, officials said.

“He could also inaugurate, either virtually or physically, several other urban development schemes,” officials said.

This time, instead of coming by road from the airport, the PM could take a chopper from the Lucknow airport till the La Martinere College grounds opposite the chief minister’s residence from where he is expected to go by road till the venue of the urban conclave. The PM had previously visited Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, in July and had followed it up with a visit to Aligarh in September to lay the foundation stone of a state university that has been named after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh.

“While these visits of his are in his capacity as Prime Minister, being the party’s tallest and most charismatic leader, several of his rallies are being planned exclusively with 2022 UP polls in mind,” a BJP leader said.

The BJP is currently conducting Sewa Aur Samarpan (service and humility) campaign to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two decades as a public representative, starting with his three terms as the chief minister of Gujarat followed by his current two terms as Prime Minister. The party’s campaign that started on Modi’s 71st birthday on September 17 will continue till October 7.