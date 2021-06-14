PM Modi praises Yogi over project for senior citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Yogi Adityanath government’s implementation of the “Elderline” initiative, a toll-free helpline for senior citizens functional since May 14, in Uttar Pradesh.

“Very good initiative! @myogiadityanath,” the PM tweeted after tagging a news report on the success of the “Elderline” project with his tweet. The PM’s praise for the implementation of the central government initiative by the Adityanath government came two days after the UP CM returned after a Delhi visit during which he met President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Adityanath was quick to respond to PM’s tweet, acknowledging the praise.

“It’s by following your all-inclusive mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas that the state government has been able to extend help and emotional support to the elderly,” he responded.

“On behalf of the people of the state, I heartily thank you for your wholesome praise,” Adityanath tweeted.

UP was among the first few states to operationalise the helpline 14567 initiative for the elderly launched by the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment. Officials said the helpline remains functional from 8am to 8pm, addressing queries of the elders ranging from old age homes, health and mental health related issues, availability of physiotherapy units.

Several BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh, especially those considered close to the chief minister, were seen sharing the PM’s praise for Yogi Adityanath’s implementation of the central government initiative.

“After BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh’s praise of the Yogi Adityanath government’s handling of the Covid situation, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has praised the UP government on yet another project. It shows that the government is working with the right intent,” a BJP leader said.