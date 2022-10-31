PM Modi realising Sardar Patel’s ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ vision: U.P. CM Yogi

Paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875-1950) on his birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said India under PM Modi is realising Sardar Patel’s unwavering vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ by strengthening national unity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said this at the ‘Run for Unity’ event organised to mark the 147th birth anniversary of India’s first deputy PM and first home minister at Kalidas Marg here on Monday. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the CM said Sardar Patel took up the mission of annexing several princely states to the Union of India.

“The British during the time of India’s independence had given the smaller provinces a choice either to be a part of Pakistan or they may exist independently. It was then when Sardar Patel took up an uphill task of merging these provinces with India,” Yogi said.

“We are aware of how the British cunningly wanted to divide India. Around 565 settlements in India were made to choose either to be a part of India, Pakistan or have an independent existence. However, Sardar Patel’s vision and dedication for the country ensured the political integration of 565 settlements after independence,” Yogi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without naming any party or individual, the CM said, “After the independence, some people tried to forget Sardar Patel who tied India in a thread of unity with his understanding, organisational ability and unflinching loyalty to the motherland.”

“Sardar Patel is the architect of a strong, united and integrated independent India. I urge all countrymen to strive to realise his ideals and values for the nation for which he dedicated his entire life,” Yogi added.

Moreover, the CM said ‘Run for Unity’ must become the medium to make India the most powerful country in the world. The youth must take forward the ideals and vision of Sardar Patel and become aware of his sacrifice, contributions and dreams for modern India, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For the first time, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is being widely remembered in India. Those who just wanted their families to be respected must see how national heroes are being celebrated and remembered all over India in Amrut Kaal,” the CM said.

He reiterated the importance of sports activities in teaching people the relevance of team spirit and unity and also urged the participants who have recently recovered from any kind of viral infection to participate in the programme without exerting themselves.

Before flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ from his official residence, the CM administered the oath of national unity to all the participants and told them the run is not a competition but an attempt to build team spirit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thousands of students and youths from various educational institutions took part in the ‘Run for Unity’ event. Kirti Rawat, a student of Jai Narain PG College, along with her several friends gathered outside CM’s residence at 6.30 am. It was fun to be a part of the run as we covered nearly a distance of 2 km up to KD Singh Babu Stadium, she said.

Amit Giri, a student of Shia PG College, along with 35 students from his college also took part in the run. “It was nice to see a large number of students turning up to take part in the run,” he said. Kamini Pandey and Kusum Sahu, both B Com second year students, said they were happy to take part in the run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM garlands Patel’s statue, takes part in ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’

The CM garlanded the statue of Sardar Patel at the GPO in the state capital on Monday. While participating in the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, he said, “Today, the whole country is remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his work and values ​​which maintained that national unity and integrity. I salute the architect of modern India.”

He said under the leadership of PM Modi, the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ is being realised. “A grand statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat today is propagating his vision. The entire country is witnessing initiatives of the government to make Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel inspirational for the present and future generations,” Yogi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi opens 2nd Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup Tournament

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the second Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup tournament on the occasion of Patel’s birth anniversary in Lucknow on Monday.

On the occasion, Yogi said, “I am delighted to see that after ‘Run for Unity’ in 75 districts, a cricket tournament has been organised. I congratulate all the participants, organisers and sponsors for it.”

“Taking inspiration from PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Aur Sabka Prayas’ today, about 10 lakh ‘divyangjans’ are getting proper pension in the state and the government is working dedicatedly towards their upliftment,” he said.