PM to address BJP workers on June 27

Prime minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres virtually on June 27 as part of the ongoing ‘maha jansampark abhiyaan (mega people-connect campaign)’, confirmed Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh on Monday.

“Party cadres from across the state will join the PM Modi’s virtual address,” the BJP leader said while addressing a regional meet of the party in Varanasi, Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

In the meeting, the party’s senior local functionaries from Varanasi, Maccchlishahr, Chandauli and Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituencies were present.

“On June 20, Union ministers will be addressing public meetings in Varanasi, Bhadohi, Chandauli and Maccchliishahr,” Singh said.

He added from June 20 to 30 the BJP would roll out a door-to-door contact campaign. The month would also see the party marking the International Yoga Day (June 21) and death anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on June 23. The party will also celebrate Mann ki Baat, the PM’s radio show.

BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to address public meetings in east and west UP by June end.

UP BJP co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey said as part of the nine-year celebrations of the Modi government at the Centre, the BJP was approaching people to present the party government’s report card.